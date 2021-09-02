L S Starrett Stock Rallies After Strong FY21 Results
- L S Starrett Co (NYSE: SCX) reported an FY21 sales increase of 9% year-over-year to $219.64 million. Currency-neutral sales improved 15% from FY20 and rose 7% from FY19.
- Tru-Stone subsidiary experienced strong sales growth due to increased demand for equipment for the high-end chipmaking industry.
- EPS increased by 170% Y/Y to $2.11.
- The gross margin expanded by 250 bps to 33.4%.
- SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales were 25.6%, compared to 29.5% a year ago.
- The company reported an operating income of $16.57 million, compared to a loss of $(5.3) million a year ago. The operating margin stood at 7.5% for the fiscal.
- Adjusted operating margin expanded by 640 bps to 7.8%.
- The company reduced debt by 29% from the prior year and the Pension and post-retirement benefit liability by 44%.
- Price Action: SCX shares closed higher by 17.22% at $8.85 on Thursday.
