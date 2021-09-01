Why Anaplan Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Anaplan Inc (NYSE: PLAN) is trading higher Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter fiscal 2022 financial results and issued guidance above estimates.

Anaplan reported a quarterly adjusted earnings loss of 9 cents per share, which beat the estimate for a loss of 14 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $144.3 million, which beat the estimate of $134.02 million.

Anaplan expects third-quarter revenue to be in a range of $145.5 million to $146.5 million versus the estimate of $142.35 million.

“With the post-pandemic economy emerging, we are well positioned to take advantage of the numerous market opportunities to help solve our customers’ biggest challenges," said Frank Calderoni, CEO of Anaplan.

Anaplan is a U.S.-based business performance management company that offers cloud-based business planning and a performance management platform based on a single hub where business users can create and use models.

PLAN Price Action: Anaplan has traded as high as $86.17 and as low as $46 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 16.30% at time of publication.