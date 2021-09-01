 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Anaplan Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 01, 2021 9:55am   Comments
Share:
Why Anaplan Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Anaplan Inc (NYSE: PLAN) is trading higher Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter fiscal 2022 financial results and issued guidance above estimates. 

Anaplan reported a quarterly adjusted earnings loss of 9 cents per share, which beat the estimate for a loss of 14 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $144.3 million, which beat the estimate of $134.02 million. 

Anaplan expects third-quarter revenue to be in a range of $145.5 million to $146.5 million versus the estimate of $142.35 million. 

“With the post-pandemic economy emerging, we are well positioned to take advantage of the numerous market opportunities to help solve our customers’ biggest challenges," said Frank Calderoni, CEO of Anaplan.

Anaplan is a U.S.-based business performance management company that offers cloud-based business planning and a performance management platform based on a single hub where business users can create and use models.

PLAN Price Action: Anaplan has traded as high as $86.17 and as low as $46 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 16.30% at time of publication.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PLAN)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
21 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
'Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Anaplan, Upstart And More
Why Are Anaplan Shares Trading Higher Tuesday Afternoon?
Earnings Scheduled For August 31, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Frank Calderoni why it's movingEarnings News Guidance

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com