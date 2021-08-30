 Skip to main content

Looking into TransMedics Group's Return on Capital Employed
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2021 11:09am   Comments
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) reported Q2 sales of $8.17 million. Earnings fell to a loss of $9.87 million, resulting in a 51.65% decrease from last quarter. In Q1, TransMedics Group brought in $7.05 million in sales but lost $6.51 million in earnings.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in TransMedics Group's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q2, TransMedics Group posted an ROCE of -0.11%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows TransMedics Group is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

For TransMedics Group, the return on capital employed ratio shows the current amount of assets may not actually be helping the company achieve higher returns, a note many investors will take into account when making long-term financial decisions.

Analyst Predictions

TransMedics Group reported Q2 earnings per share at $-0.39/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $-0.28/share.

 

