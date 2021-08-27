Return on Capital Employed Overview: Core-Mark Holding Co

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro it seems like during Q2, Core-Mark Holding Co (NASDAQ:CORE) earned $26.00 million, a 85.71% increase from the preceding quarter. Core-Mark Holding Co also posted a total of $4.50 billion in sales, a 14.34% increase since Q1. Core-Mark Holding Co earned $14.00 million, and sales totaled $3.93 billion in Q1.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Core-Mark Holding Co's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q2, Core-Mark Holding Co posted an ROCE of 0.04%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In Core-Mark Holding Co's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Analyst Predictions

Core-Mark Holding Co reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.5/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $0.56/share.