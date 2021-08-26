 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hoegh LNG Partners Stock Slides After Missing Q2 Estimates
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2021 11:47am   Comments
Share:
Hoegh LNG Partners Stock Slides After Missing Q2 Estimates
  • Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE: HMLPreported second-quarter revenue of $34.69 million, a slight increase of 0.8% year-over-year, which missed the consensus of $35.23 million.
  • Earnings per unit of $(0.04) missed the consensus of $0.38.
  • The operating income decreased by 13.3% Y/Y to $24.06 million, and the margin contracted by 1,123 bps to 69.3%.
  • Segment EBITDA was $34.3 million compared to $36.0 million in 2Q20.
  • The company had cash and cash equivalents of $23.8 million at the end of the quarter. Book value was $417.7 million, and the outstanding principal of total long-term debt was $423.6 million as of June 30, 2021,
  • Hoegh LNG generated cash from operating activities of $21.07 million during Q2.
  • On July 27, 2021, the company reduced its quarterly cash distribution on its common units to $0.01 per unit, down from $0.44 per unit paid in Q1.
  • Price Action: HMLP shares are trading lower by 8.92% at $4.29 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HMLP)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
5 Value Stocks In The Energy Sector
Earnings Outlook For Hoegh LNG Partners
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Penny Stocks

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com