Recap: Movado Group Q2 Earnings

Shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 1314.29% year over year to $0.85, which beat the estimate of $0.30.

Revenue of $173,874,000 higher by 96.38% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $129,000,000.

Guidance

Movado Group sees FY22 sales of $680 million-$695 million.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 26, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.movadogroup.com/investors/news-and-events

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $35.00

52-week low: $9.66

Price action over last quarter: Up 23.76%

Company Description

Movado Group Inc designs develop, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. It operates through the Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segment. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment includes the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of watches of quality owned brands and licensed brands. Its Company Stores segment includes the company's retail outlet locations in the United States and Canada. The company generates maximum revenue from the Watch and Accessory Brands segment. Geographically, it derives majority revenue from the International location.