Recap: Zuora Q2 Earnings

Shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) moved higher by 10.1% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 0.00% over the past year to ($0.04), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.04).

Revenue of $86,487,000 up by 15.33% year over year, which beat the estimate of $83,410,000.

Looking Ahead

Q3 EPS expected to be between ($0.03) and ($0.02).

Q3 revenue expected between $86,000,000 and $87,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 25, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.zuora.com%2F&eventid=3192996&sessionid=1&key=CEF2D99726D6A6679C93264C2EDC2792®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $18.64

Company's 52-week low was at $9.15

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.65%

Company Overview

Zuora Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The firm offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, and Zuora Collect. Zuora caters to various industries comprising software, hardware, media, transportation, construction, healthcare, education, retail, Internet of Things, and others worldwide. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.