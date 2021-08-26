Recap: Lannett Q4 Earnings

Shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI) fell 13.3% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 161.29% over the past year to ($0.19), which missed the estimate of ($0.12).

Revenue of $106,009,000 declined by 23.14% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $110,630,000.

Looking Ahead

Lannett hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $400,000,000 and $440,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 25, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1488851&tp_key=d1cbaf27c5

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $10.70

Company's 52-week low was at $3.98

Price action over last quarter: down 13.48%

Company Description

Lannett Co Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products. It offers solid oral, extended-release, topical, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, soft gel, and injectable dosages. In addition, the company also provides its products for various medical indications comprising glaucoma, gastrointestinal, migraine, obesity, respiratory and others. It operates in the segment of generic pharmaceuticals. Its customers include generic pharmaceutical distributors, drug wholesalers, chain drug stores, private label distributors, mail-order pharmacies, and others.