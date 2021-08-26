 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Lannett Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2021 10:02am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Lannett Q4 Earnings

Shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI) fell 13.3% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 161.29% over the past year to ($0.19), which missed the estimate of ($0.12).

Revenue of $106,009,000 declined by 23.14% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $110,630,000.

Looking Ahead

Lannett hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $400,000,000 and $440,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 25, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1488851&tp_key=d1cbaf27c5

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $10.70

Company's 52-week low was at $3.98

Price action over last quarter: down 13.48%

Company Description

Lannett Co Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products. It offers solid oral, extended-release, topical, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, soft gel, and injectable dosages. In addition, the company also provides its products for various medical indications comprising glaucoma, gastrointestinal, migraine, obesity, respiratory and others. It operates in the segment of generic pharmaceuticals. Its customers include generic pharmaceutical distributors, drug wholesalers, chain drug stores, private label distributors, mail-order pharmacies, and others.

 

Related Articles (LCI)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Why Lannett Stock Is Plunging After Q4 Earnings Report?
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For August 25, 2021
Lannett's Debt Overview
4 Penny Stocks That Could Ignite A Short Squeeze
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings