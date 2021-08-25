Recap: American Software Q1 Earnings

Shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 83.33% year over year to $0.11, which beat the estimate of $0.05.

Revenue of $29,271,000 up by 7.31% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $28,400,000.

Guidance

American Software hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 25, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com%2F&eventid=3190905&sessionid=1&key=D33C7B298DBB60E9345F37683CB9AC2E®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $28.45

52-week low: $13.25

Price action over last quarter: down 17.16%

Company Description

American Software Inc develops enterprise management and supply chain-related software and services. Its software and services bring business value to companies by supporting their operations over cloud-based Internet-architected solutions. The company's operating segment inlcude Supply Chain Management (SCM); Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting) and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Supply Chain Management segment. SCM segment provides collaborative supply chain solutions to streamline and optimize the production, distribution, and management of products between trading partners. Its solutions consist of global sourcing, workflow management, customer service applications, and ERP solutions.