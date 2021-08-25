Return on Capital Employed Insights for Great Ajax

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro it seems like during Q2, Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) brought in sales totaling $19.79 million. However, earnings decreased 103.34%, resulting in a loss of $1.46 million. In Q1, Great Ajax brought in $19.77 million in sales but lost $719.00 thousand in earnings.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Great Ajax's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q2, Great Ajax posted an ROCE of -0.0%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In Great Ajax's case, the ROCE ratio shows the amount of assets may not be helping the company achieve higher returns. Investors may take this into account before making any long-term financial decisions.

Upcoming Earnings Estimate

Great Ajax reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.42/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.31/share.