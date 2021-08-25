Earnings Outlook For Hoegh LNG Partners

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 26. Here is Benzinga's essential guide to Hoegh LNG Partners's Q2 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Hoegh LNG Partners reporting earnings of $0.38 per share on revenue of $35.23 million. In the same quarter last year, Hoegh LNG Partners reported earnings per share of $0.5 on revenue of $34.44 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 24.0% decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be have grown 2.31% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.40 0.44 0.41 0.34 EPS Actual 0.61 0.46 0.49 0.50 Revenue Estimate 35.48 M 35.83 M 35.37 M 35.30 M Revenue Actual 34.78 M 36.06 M 35.91 M 34.44 M

Want Real-Time Earnings Calendar Updates?

Benzinga consistently updates its earnings calendars to stay up-to-date with the latest company earnings reports. Check out the full earnings calendar list updated in real-time by following this link.

Stock Performance

Shares of Hoegh LNG Partners were trading at $4.69 as of August 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 54.13%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Hoegh LNG Partners is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.