Preview: Malibu Boats's Earnings

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 26. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts expect Malibu Boats earnings of $1.62 per share. Revenue will likely be around $255.88 million, according to the consensus estimate. Malibu Boats EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.4. Revenue was $118.66 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 305.0% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 115.64% from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.65 1.03 0.87 0.12 EPS Actual 1.82 1.22 1.13 0.40 Revenue Estimate 255.01 M 189.80 M 177.48 M 101.32 M Revenue Actual 273.16 M 195.65 M 180.98 M 118.66 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Malibu Boats were trading at $80.55 as of August 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 44.41%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Malibu Boats is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.