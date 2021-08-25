A Preview Of VMware's Earnings

VMware (NYSE:VMW) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 26. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Thursday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Analysts covering VMware modeled for quarterly EPS of $1.64 on revenue of $3.10 billion. In the same quarter last year, VMware reported EPS of $1.81 on revenue of $2.88 billion.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be down 9.39%. Sales would be have grown 7.83% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 1.73 2.05 1.43 1.45 EPS Actual 1.76 2.21 1.66 1.81 Revenue Estimate 2.98 B 3.23 B 2.81 B 2.80 B Revenue Actual 2.99 B 3.29 B 2.86 B 2.88 B

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.1%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. VMware is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.