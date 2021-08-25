Recap: Kingsoft Cloud Q2 Earnings

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) fell 8.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 700.00% over the past year to ($0.16), which missed the estimate of ($0.13).

Revenue of $336,661,000 rose by 54.98% year over year, which beat the estimate of $335,160,000.

Looking Ahead

Q3 revenue expected between $399,591,000 and $418,177,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 25, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/we27x57x

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $74.67

Company's 52-week low was at $23.81

Price action over last quarter: down 29.21%

Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd is an independent cloud service provider in China. The company has built a cloud platform consisting of cloud infrastructure, cloud products and industry-specific solutions across public cloud, enterprise cloud, and IoT cloud services. Its products and services are categorized in compute, networking, storage and delivery, database, data analysis, security, video services, and developer services. Geographically, the firm operates in China.