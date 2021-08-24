 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Return on Capital Employed Insights for Stamps.com
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2021 10:31am   Comments
Share:
Return on Capital Employed Insights for Stamps.com

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) reported Q2 sales of $191.07 million. Earnings fell to a loss of $33.99 million, resulting in a 176.7% decrease from last quarter. In Q1, Stamps.com earned $44.32 million and total sales reached $189.09 million.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q2, Stamps.com posted an ROCE of -0.04%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

For Stamps.com, the return on capital employed ratio shows the current amount of assets may not actually be helping the company achieve higher returns, a note many investors will take into account when making long-term financial decisions.

Upcoming Earnings Estimate

Stamps.com reported Q2 earnings per share at $1.95/share, which beat analyst predictions of $1.83/share.

 

Related Articles (STMP)

Understanding Stamps.com's Unusual Options Activity
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Analyzing Stamps.com's Unusual Options Activity
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 12, 2021
64 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCEEarnings