 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Return on Capital Employed Overview: Otonomy
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2021 2:05pm   Comments
Share:
Return on Capital Employed Overview: Otonomy

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro it seems like during Q2, Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) brought in sales totaling $35.00 thousand. However, earnings decreased 2.43%, resulting in a loss of $12.13 million. In Q1, Otonomy brought in $90.00 thousand in sales but lost $11.84 million in earnings.

What Is ROCE?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Otonomy's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q2, Otonomy posted an ROCE of -0.16%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Otonomy is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In Otonomy's case, the ROCE ratio shows the amount of assets may not be helping the company achieve higher returns. Investors may take this into account before making any long-term financial decisions.

Upcoming Earnings Estimate

Otonomy reported Q2 earnings per share at $-0.19/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $-0.18/share.

 

Related Articles (OTIC)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: J&J Announces CEO Transition, FibroGen's Roxadustat Approved In Europe, GeoVax, Sorrento Announce COVID-19 Vaccine Data
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Coherus Soars On Lung Cancer Data, Illumina Closes On Grail Buy Without Regulatory Clearance, Adagene Strikes Collaboration With Merck
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly Reorganizes Business Units In Neuroscience Focus, Helius Medical Spikes On Breakthrough Designation, Ra Medical Sells Dermatology Business
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Xeris Gets OK For Initiating Hyperthyroidism Study, Merck-Eisai Snag FDA Approval For Drug Combo, Decision Day For Jazz Pharma
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCEEarnings