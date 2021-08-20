 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Looking into Nevro's Return on Capital Employed
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2021 2:02pm   Comments
Share:
Looking into Nevro's Return on Capital Employed

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro it seems like during Q2, Nevro's (NYSE:NVRO) reported sales totaled $102.33 million. Despite a 29.98% in earnings, the company posted a loss of $15.76 million. In Q1, Nevro brought in $88.61 million in sales but lost $22.51 million in earnings.

What Is ROCE?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Nevro's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q2, Nevro posted an ROCE of -0.04%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In Nevro's case, the ROCE ratio shows the amount of assets may not be helping the company achieve higher returns. Investors may take this into account before making any long-term financial decisions.

Analyst Predictions

Nevro reported Q2 earnings per share at $-0.62/share, which beat analyst predictions of $-0.73/share.

 

Related Articles (NVRO)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly Reorganizes Business Units In Neuroscience Focus, Helius Medical Spikes On Breakthrough Designation, Ra Medical Sells Dermatology Business
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Xeris Gets OK For Initiating Hyperthyroidism Study, Merck-Eisai Snag FDA Approval For Drug Combo, Decision Day For Jazz Pharma
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Dicerna Slips On Data, Novavax Tightlipped On US Vaccine Approval, Adagio IPO
99 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Rises 100 Points; SiTime Shares Gain After Strong Q2 Results
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCEEarnings