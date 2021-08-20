 Skip to main content

Looking into Oasis Midstream Partners's Return on Capital Employed
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2021
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) posted Q2 earnings of $46.38 million, an increase from Q1 of 1.43%. Sales dropped to $95.26 million, a 5.1% decrease between quarters. In Q1, Oasis Midstream Partners earned $47.06 million and total sales reached $100.37 million.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q2, Oasis Midstream Partners posted an ROCE of 0.15%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In Oasis Midstream Partners's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Upcoming Earnings Estimate

Oasis Midstream Partners reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.72/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.71/share.

 

