Recap: Farfetch Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2021 4:50pm   Comments
Shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 15.00% year over year to ($0.17), which beat the estimate of ($0.40).

Revenue of $523,313,000 higher by 43.50% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $495,110,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Farfetch hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 19, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farfetchinvestors.com%2F&eventid=3190163&sessionid=1&key=14445BAD09FF777A2401C2EC1BBAC825&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $73.87

52-week low: $22.41

Price action over last quarter: down 8.76%

Company Overview

Farfetch is an online platform connecting sellers and buyers of personal luxury goods. It was founded in 2008. The company partners with over 1,000 luxury goods sellers to offer their inventory on the platform. When making the retailers' stock available to almost a million active customers, the company charges a cut of around 30% (third-party take rate). Geographically, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa account for 37% of the company's sales, the Asia-Pacific 36%, and the Americas 27%. The company operates digital marketplace platform Farfetch, Browns stores and acquired branded company New Guard Group.

 

