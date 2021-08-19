Recap: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera Q2 Earnings

Shares of Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE:SQM) fell 2.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 63.16% over the past year to $0.31, which missed the estimate of $0.32.

Revenue of $588,000,000 rose by 28.24% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $548,540,000.

Outlook

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $60.74

Company's 52-week low was at $28.47

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.57%

Company Overview

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile is a Chilean commodities producer with significant operations in lithium (for electric vehicle batteries), specialty potassium fertilizers, iodine (for X-ray contrast media), and solar salts. The company extracts these materials through its high-quality caliche ore and salt brine deposits.