BJ's Wholesale Club: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) decreased 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 6.49% year over year to $0.82, which beat the estimate of $0.63.

Revenue of $4,177,000,000 up by 5.64% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,770,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 19, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.bjs.com%2F&eventid=3191211&sessionid=1&key=33CD238DF0261700E4BFECAF13BAABF4®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $53.65

Company's 52-week low was at $36.07

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.87%

Company Overview

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc is a warehouse club and gas station operator. The company provides various products such as television and electronics, furniture, computers and tablets, appliances, food products, and others. It generates its revenue from the sale of merchandise.