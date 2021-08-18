 Skip to main content

Recap: Sharps Compliance Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2021 7:30am   Comments
Recap: Sharps Compliance Q4 Earnings

 

Shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 123.08% over the past year to $0.29, which beat the estimate of $0.20.

Revenue of $18,734,000 higher by 49.06% year over year, which missed the estimate of $23,540,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 18, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/sg3tb3r6

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $18.66

52-week low: $5.45

Price action over last quarter: down 48.13%

Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp is a United States-based provider of waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical and hazardous. It offers a range of services including, Sharps Recovery System, TakeAway Medication Recovery System, MedSafe, Route-Based Pickup Service, TakeAway Recycle System, ComplianceTRAC, Universal Waste Ship back Systems and other solutions. It also offers route-based pickup service in regions of the Northeast portion of the United States as well as in Texas and Louisiana.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

