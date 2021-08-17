Recap: La-Z-Boy Q1 Earnings

Shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) decreased 3.7% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 205.56% over the past year to $0.55, which missed the estimate of $0.57.

Revenue of $524,783,000 up by 83.84% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $485,960,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

La-Z-Boy hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $46.74

Company's 52-week low was at $29.87

Price action over last quarter: down 7.61%

Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Inc is a U.S.-based company that manufactures, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products. It is a producer of reclining chairs and distributors of residential furniture in the U.S. The company chiefly operates in the United States but also has secondary operations in Canada and other countries. The company's segments include upholstery, which manufactures and imports upholstered furniture; case goods, which imports and distributes wooden furniture; and retail, which sells upholstered and case goods furniture to the end consumer. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from its upholstery furniture segment. Some of the core brands of the firm include England, Kincaid, American Drew, and Hammary.