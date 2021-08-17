QuickLogic: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 38.46% year over year to ($0.16), which missed the estimate of ($0.15).

Revenue of $2,882,000 rose by 31.24% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,800,000.

Guidance

QuickLogic hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 17, 2021

Time: 05:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/vvdb/mediaframe/46185/indexl.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $12.49

52-week low: $2.52

Price action over last quarter: down 11.52%

Company Profile

QuickLogic Corp is engaged in the development and marketing of semiconductor and software algorithm solutions for mobile and portable electronics. The company's products enable smartphone, wearable and IoT device Original Equipment Manufacturers, or OEMs, to deliver long battery life for their customers. Its solutions fall into one of three categories: Sensor Processing, Display and Visual Enhancement, and Smart connectivity. Geographically, it has a presence in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. It also works with mobile processor manufacturers, sensor manufacturers, sensor fusion and context awareness algorithm developers in the development of reference designs, Qualified Vendor Lists, or QVLs, or Catalog solutions.