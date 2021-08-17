 Skip to main content

Return on Capital Employed Insights for Applied UV
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 17, 2021 10:57am   Comments
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) reported Q2 sales of $1.88 million. Earnings fell to a loss of $2.18 million, resulting in a 201.71% decrease from last quarter. In Q1, Applied UV brought in $2.31 million in sales but lost $720.90 thousand in earnings.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q2, Applied UV posted an ROCE of -0.15%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In Applied UV's case, the ROCE ratio shows the amount of assets may not be helping the company achieve higher returns. Investors may take this into account before making any long-term financial decisions.

Analyst Predictions

Applied UV reported Q2 earnings per share at $-0.23/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $-0.09/share.

 

