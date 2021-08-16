XpresSpa Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) decreased 6.3% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 97.14% year over year to ($0.04), which missed the estimate of ($0.03).

Revenue of $9,092,000 rose by 6258.04% year over year, which beat the estimate of $6,870,000.

Outlook

XpresSpa Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

XpresSpa Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 16, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qate93zd

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $4.04

Company's 52-week low was at $1.03

Price action over last quarter: Up 24.24%

Company Profile

XpresSpa Group Inc is a health and wellness holding company. It is an airport retailer of spa services through XpresSpa locations, offering travelers premium spa services, including massage, nail, and skincare, as well as spa and travel products. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.