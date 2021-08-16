 Skip to main content

Marrone Bio Innovations: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2021 5:19pm   Comments
Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) fell 4.8% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 0.00% year over year to ($0.02), which missed the estimate of ($0.01).

Revenue of $12,598,000 up by 3.45% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $15,410,000.

Guidance

Marrone Bio Innovations hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Marrone Bio Innovations hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 16, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ozmar3vh

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $2.90

Company's 52-week low was at $1.06

Price action over last quarter: down 9.80%

Company Overview

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc is a US-based agricultural company engaged in the discovery, development and sale of innovative biological products for crop protection, crop health and crop nutrition. The company produces bio-based pest management and plant health products such as Biopesticides, Bioinsecticides, Bionematicides, Biofungicides, Biostimulants and Bionutrition, among others. It generates revenue primarily from the sales of Marrone products, mainly Regalia, Grandevo and Venerate.

 

