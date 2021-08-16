Recap: Arcimoto Q2 Earnings

Shares of Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) fell 18.8% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 53.33% over the past year to ($0.23), which missed the estimate of ($0.16).

Revenue of $717,000 higher by 167.00% year over year, which missed the estimate of $2,090,000.

Outlook

Arcimoto hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Arcimoto hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 16, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ESd4cOe0SEqJz5fiWvRBiQ

Price Action

52-week high: $36.80

Company's 52-week low was at $4.68

Price action over last quarter: Up 38.07%

Company Profile

Arcimoto Inc is engaged in the business of manufacturing ultra-efficient three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its product includes the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV), for everyday consumer trips; the Deliverator for last-mile delivery and general fleet utility; the Rapid Responder for emergency services and security; the Cameo for film, sports, and influencers; and the Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine. Geographically, it operates only in the United States.