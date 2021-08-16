 Skip to main content

Recap: Tencent Music Enter Gr Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2021 4:45pm   Comments
Shares of Tencent Music Enter Gr (NYSE:TME) decreased 8.1% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were flat 0.00% year over year to $0.10, which were in line with the estimate of $0.10.

Revenue of $1,240,000,000 rose by 26.40% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,260,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Tencent Music Enter Gr hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 16, 2021

Time: 08:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/tme/mediaframe/45586/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $32.25

52-week low: $9.51

Price action over last quarter: down 39.33%

Company Description

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is an online music entertainment platform in China. Its platform comprises online music, online karaoke and music-centric live streaming services, supported by content offerings, technology and data.

 

