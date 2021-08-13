 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Looking into TG Therapeutics's Return on Capital Employed
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2021 10:50am   Comments
After pulling data from Benzinga Pro it seems like during Q2, TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) posted sales of $1.54 million. Earnings were up 13.36%, but TG Therapeutics still reported an overall loss of $76.87 million. In Q1, TG Therapeutics brought in $793.00 thousand in sales but lost $88.73 million in earnings.

What Is ROCE?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in TG Therapeutics's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q2, TG Therapeutics posted an ROCE of -0.2%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

For TG Therapeutics, the return on capital employed ratio shows the current amount of assets may not actually be helping the company achieve higher returns, a note many investors will take into account when making long-term financial decisions.

Upcoming Earnings Estimate

TG Therapeutics reported Q2 earnings per share at $-0.59/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $-0.5/share.

 

