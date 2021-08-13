Outlook Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Insights
Shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) moved higher by 2.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 133.33% year over year to ($0.07), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.07).
Revenue of $0 unchanged by 0.00% year over year, which missed the estimate of $320,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $4.26
Company's 52-week low was at $0.58
Price action over last quarter: Up 15.56%
Company Profile
Outlook Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing ONS-5010, a monoclonal antibody, or mAb, for various ophthalmic indications.
