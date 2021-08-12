Iridex: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Iridex (NASDAQ:IRIX) moved higher by 1.4% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 145.00% over the past year to $0.09, which beat the estimate of ($0.15).

Revenue of $13,426,000 up by 115.89% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $11,610,000.

Looking Ahead

Iridex hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $50,000,000 and $52,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 12, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/z5eucr6w

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $9.71

52-week low: $1.60

Price action over last quarter: down 11.67%

Company Overview

IRIDEX Corp is involved in the business of developing, manufacturing and marketing laser-based medical systems, delivery devices and consumable instrumentation for ophthalmology. Its products include Lasers, Laser delivery devices, Glaucoma devices, Retinal surgical instruments, Veterinary and ENT products. The firm also powers its products with its proprietary Micropulse technology. The company operates in only one reportable segment, Ophthalmology. It derives revenues from the sale of consoles, delivery devices, consumables, service and support activities. The geographical segments of the company include the United States, Europe, the Americas, excluding the U.S and Asia/Pacific Rim.