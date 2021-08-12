Recap: SharpSpring Q2 Earnings

Shares of SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 566.67% year over year to ($0.20), which beat the estimate of ($0.22).

Revenue of $8,106,000 rose by 11.48% year over year, which missed the estimate of $8,290,000.

Guidance

SharpSpring hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $26.78

52-week low: $8.48

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.25%

Company Profile

SharpSpring Inc provides cloud-based marketing technology. Its marketing automation platform uses features such as web tracking, lead scoring, and an automated workflow to deliver the right message to the right customer at the right time. It provides SaaS-based marketing technologies to customers around the world. Its platform also includes customer relationship management technology that enables a business to store, manage and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment. Its products include the Mail+ product and marketing automation platform. The majority of the revenue is generated by Marketing automation.