Recap: Aspira Womens Health Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 5:27pm   Comments
Shares of Aspira Womens Health (NASDAQ:AWH) rose 7.6% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 50.00% year over year to ($0.06), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.06).

Revenue of $1,799,000 up by 141.15% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,610,000.

Outlook

Aspira Womens Health hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Aspira Womens Health hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 12, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/vvdb/mediaframe/46313/indexl.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $10.54

Company's 52-week low was at $2.47

Price action over last quarter: down 13.89%

Company Profile

Aspira Womens Health Inc is transforming women's health with the discovery, development, and commercialization of testing options and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians assess risk, optimize patient management and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. OVA1 plus combines its FDA-cleared products OVA1 and OVERA to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. ASPiRA GenetiX testing offers both targeted and more comprehensive genetic testing options with a gynecologic focus. Its focus is on delivering products that allow healthcare providers to stratify risk, facilitate early detection, and optimize treatment.

 

