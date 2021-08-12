Recap: Flowers Foods Q2 Earnings

Shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) decreased 0.7% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 3.03% year over year to $0.32, which beat the estimate of $0.28.

Revenue of $1,017,000,000 declined by 0.88% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,010,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $1.17 and $1.22.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $4,256,000,000 and $4,300,000,000.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $25.48

52-week low: $21.66

Price action over last quarter: down 5.30%

Company Overview

Flowers Foods Inc is an American company producing bakery food for retail and foodservice across the United States. The product portfolio includes fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas. The company distributes to supermarkets, convenience stores, and restaurants. The operating segments are divided into direct store delivery, which provides fresh breads, tortillas, cakes, and rolls; and the warehouse segment, which distributes fresh snack cakes and frozen breads and rolls. The key brands are Nature's Own, Whitewheat, Cobblestone Bread, Wonder, and Tastykake.