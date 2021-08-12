Recap: Onconova Therapeutics Q2 Earnings

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) moved higher by 2.1% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 575.00% over the past year to ($0.27), which beat the estimate of ($0.28).

Revenue of $57,000 higher by 1.79% year over year, which beat the estimate of $20,000.

Guidance

Onconova Therapeutics hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 12, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pa52h9au

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $10.84

Company's 52-week low was at $0.19

Price action over last quarter: down 67.28%

Company Description

Onconova Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Onconova's novel, proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 is currently in a dose-escalation and expansion Phase 1 trial in China, and an IND has been filed in the U.S. Its product candidate oral rigosertib is currently in a dose-escalation and expansion Phase 1 investigator-initiated study targeting patients with KRAS+ lung adenocarcinoma in combination with nivolumab.