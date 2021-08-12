 Skip to main content

Return on Capital Employed Overview: TravelCenters Of America
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 11:22am   Comments
After pulling data from Benzinga Pro it seems like during Q2, TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ:TA) earned $49.77 million, a 704.28% increase from the preceding quarter. TravelCenters Of America also posted a total of $1.83 billion in sales, a 19.95% increase since Q1. TravelCenters Of America earned $6.19 million, and sales totaled $1.53 billion in Q1.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in TravelCenters Of America's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q2, TravelCenters Of America posted an ROCE of 0.07%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In TravelCenters Of America's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Analyst Predictions

TravelCenters Of America reported Q2 earnings per share at $2.08/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.26/share.

 

