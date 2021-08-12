 Skip to main content

Recap: VYNE Therapeutics Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 8:12am   Comments
Shares of VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) fell 15.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 57.32% year over year to ($0.35), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.35).

Revenue of $4,258,000 declined by 63.57% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $6,210,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

VYNE Therapeutics hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 12, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.webcasts.com/maintenance.html?ei=1480851&tp_key=06e7c43879

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $11.20

Company's 52-week low was at $1.44

Price action over last quarter: down 32.51%

Company Overview

VYNE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the development and commercialization of variety of solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. The company is developing products which will help improve lives of the patients with dermatological diseases. Its pipeline includes Amzeeq and Zilxi.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

