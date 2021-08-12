IEC Electronics: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) jumped 45% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 55.00% over the past year to $0.09, which missed the estimate of $0.21.

Revenue of $49,370,000 higher by 4.24% year over year, which missed the estimate of $53,050,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 12, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2149/42154

Price Action

52-week high: $17.98

52-week low: $8.30

Price action over last quarter: down 7.88%

Company Overview

IEC Electronics Corp operates in an electronics contract manufacturing services (EMS) industry. It provides electronic manufacturing services to advanced technology companies primarily in the medical, industrial, aerospace and defense sectors. Its offerings include on-site analytical testing laboratories, custom design, and test engineering services. The firm also offers a broad array of manufacturing services encompassing electronics, interconnect solutions and precision metalworking. The majority of its revenue is derived from the sale of electronic products.