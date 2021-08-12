 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

IEC Electronics: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 8:12am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) jumped 45% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 55.00% over the past year to $0.09, which missed the estimate of $0.21.

Revenue of $49,370,000 higher by 4.24% year over year, which missed the estimate of $53,050,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 12, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2149/42154

Price Action

52-week high: $17.98

52-week low: $8.30

Price action over last quarter: down 7.88%

Company Overview

IEC Electronics Corp operates in an electronics contract manufacturing services (EMS) industry. It provides electronic manufacturing services to advanced technology companies primarily in the medical, industrial, aerospace and defense sectors. Its offerings include on-site analytical testing laboratories, custom design, and test engineering services. The firm also offers a broad array of manufacturing services encompassing electronics, interconnect solutions and precision metalworking. The majority of its revenue is derived from the sale of electronic products.

 

Related Articles (IEC)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
IEC Bags Multi-Year Defense Contract Worth Over $45M
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com