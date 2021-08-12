 Skip to main content

Precision BioSciences: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 7:38am   Comments
Shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) rose 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 157.14% year over year to $0.36, which beat the estimate of ($0.44).

Revenue of $68,805,000 rose by 6282.65% year over year, which beat the estimate of $13,860,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Precision BioSciences hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $16.60

Company's 52-week low was at $4.46

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.05%

Company Profile

Precision BioSciences Inc is a genome editing company dedicated to improving life through its genome editing platform, ARCUS. It leverages ARCUS in the development of its product candidates, which are designed to treat human diseases and provide food and agricultural solutions. The company's segments include Therapeutics and Food.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

