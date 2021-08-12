Trevena: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) rose 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 50.00% over the past year to ($0.09), which missed the estimate of ($0.07).

Revenue of $178,000 up by 0.00% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,370,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 12, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/83sg4skw

Technicals

52-week high: $3.40

52-week low: $1.25

Price action over last quarter: down 13.50%

Company Profile

Trevena Inc is an American biotechnology company. The portfolio pipeline is focused on medicines targeting pain management: TRV734: oral medicine for moderate to severe pain; TRV250: oral medicine for migraines; and TRV027: treatment for acute heart failure. Its leading product is oliceridine (TRV130), a protein-based chemical meant to manage moderate to severe acute pain.