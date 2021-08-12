Trevena: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) rose 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 50.00% over the past year to ($0.09), which missed the estimate of ($0.07).
Revenue of $178,000 up by 0.00% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,370,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Details Of The Call
Date: Aug 12, 2021
Time: 08:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/83sg4skw
Technicals
52-week high: $3.40
52-week low: $1.25
Price action over last quarter: down 13.50%
Company Profile
Trevena Inc is an American biotechnology company. The portfolio pipeline is focused on medicines targeting pain management: TRV734: oral medicine for moderate to severe pain; TRV250: oral medicine for migraines; and TRV027: treatment for acute heart failure. Its leading product is oliceridine (TRV130), a protein-based chemical meant to manage moderate to severe acute pain.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News