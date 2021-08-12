 Skip to main content

Recap: Meredith Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 7:20am   Comments
Shares of Meredith (NYSE:MDP) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 892.86% year over year to $1.11, which beat the estimate of $0.48.

Revenue of $717,900,000 rose by 17.46% year over year, which beat the estimate of $690,220,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 12, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.meredith.com%2F&eventid=3196005&sessionid=1&key=69D4D251FF4D4CA4729E630CEF21B1CE&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $46.00

52-week low: $10.75

Price action over last quarter: Up 39.32%

Company Overview

Meredith Corp is an American media company that focuses on publications and marketing services around the home, family, food, and lifestyle markets. The company operates two divisions: national media and local media. The national media segment publishes magazines such as Every Day with Rachael Ray, Better Homes and Gardens, Family Fun, and Parents; this segment is the source of the majority of Meredith's revenue. The local media segment owns over 15 television stations around the United States. In 2014, the company announced a 10-year licensing agreement with Martha Stewart Omnimedia to acquire the rights to Martha Stewart Living, Martha Stewart Weddings, and marthastewart.com.

 

BZI-RecapsEarnings News

