Recap: HOOKIPA Pharma Q2 Earnings
Shares of HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) moved higher by 3.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 85.71% over the past year to ($0.52), which beat the estimate of ($0.53).
Revenue of $5,378,000 decreased by 19.55% year over year, which beat the estimate of $5,130,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
HOOKIPA Pharma hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $20.00
52-week low: $7.28
Price action over last quarter: down 53.86%
Company Profile
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a class of immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform that is designed to reprogram the body's immune system. It uses off-the-shelf technologies, VaxWave and TheraT, to elicit directly within patients a response of antigen-specific killer T cells and antibodies.
