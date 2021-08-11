Recap: Resonant Q2 Earnings

Shares of Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) decreased 1.3% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 7.14% over the past year to ($0.15), which missed the estimate of ($0.11).

Revenue of $614,000 up by 1.66% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $650,000.

Looking Ahead

Resonant hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Resonant hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 11, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1484577&tp_key=9b5d038817

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $8.33

Company's 52-week low was at $2.09

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.55%

Company Description

Resonant Inc is a late-stage development company. It is developing software, intellectual property and a services platform to increase designer efficiency, reduce time to market and lower unit cost in the design of filters for radio frequency front ends for mobile device industry. It operates in a single segment to design radio frequency filters.