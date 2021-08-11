Recap: Crescent Capital BDC Q2 Earnings

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) moved higher by 2.1% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 15.22% over the past year to $0.53, which beat the estimate of $0.49.

Revenue of $23,799,000 higher by 23.14% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $21,940,000.

Outlook

Crescent Capital BDC hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

52-week high: $19.95

Company's 52-week low was at $11.85

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.89%

Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC Inc is a business development company structured as an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The company's primary investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through debt and related equity investments. It will seek to achieve its investment objectives by investing in secured debt (including senior secured, unitranche and second lien debt) and unsecured debt (including senior unsecured, mezzanine and subordinated debt), as well as related equity securities of private U.S. middle-market companies.