Consumer Pf Servs: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Consumer Pf Servs (NASDAQ:CPSS) fell 4.6% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 200.00% year over year to $0.39, which beat the estimate of $0.21.

Revenue of $66,769,000 decreased by 0.78% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $62,720,000.

Looking Ahead

Consumer Pf Servs hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Consumer Pf Servs hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $5.38

Company's 52-week low was at $3.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.58%

Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc is a US-based company operates in a specialty finance sector. Its business is to purchase and service retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and, to a lesser extent, by select independent dealers in the U.S. in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks and passenger vans. Through its automobile contract purchases, the company provides indirect financing to the customers of dealers having limited credit histories, low incomes or past credit problems, who it refers to as sub-prime customers. It serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers.