Recap: Aspen Technology Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2021 5:01pm   Comments
Shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 0.65% year over year to $1.53, which beat the estimate of $1.47.

Revenue of $197,961,000 declined by 0.69% year over year, which missed the estimate of $208,140,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Aspen Technology hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 11, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jzakikbd

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $162.56

52-week low: $97.04

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.60%

Company Description

Aspen Technology is a leading global supplier of software solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance in complex industrial environments. The company's AspenOne software platform helps improve process-oriented plant efficiency, and thereby lower capital intensity, increase working capital efficiency, and improve margins. Aspen was founded in 1981 and serves more than 2,300 customers in 32 countries.

 

