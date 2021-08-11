Recap: ExOne Q2 Earnings

Shares of ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) fell 4.8% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 4.17% over the past year to ($0.25), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.25).

Revenue of $18,782,000 rose by 69.22% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $15,110,000.

Outlook

ExOne hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 11, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/vvdb/mediaframe/45704/indexl.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $66.48

Company's 52-week low was at $9.20

Price action over last quarter: down 8.38%

Company Profile

The ExOne Co is a provider of 3D printing machines and 3D printed and other products, materials and services to industrial customers. The company's business consists of manufacturing and selling 3D printing machines and printing products which generate the majority of the revenues. Its machines are customized as per the customer requirements. ExOne's machines serve through direct and indirect applications, with which it produces a component as well as makes a tool to produce a component. The company offers pre-production collaboration and print products for through production service centers, which are located in the United States, Germany, Italy, Sweden, and Japan. It builds 3D printing machines at the facilities in the United States and Germany.