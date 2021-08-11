Chicken Soup for the Soul: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul (NASDAQ:CSSE) moved higher by 1.2% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 4.82% year over year to ($0.79), which missed the estimate of ($0.55).

Revenue of $22,135,000 rose by 63.71% year over year, which missed the estimate of $24,260,000.

Guidance

Chicken Soup for the Soul hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 11, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vbhovpms

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $47.72

52-week low: $8.65

Price action over last quarter: down 13.79%

Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc operates streaming video-on-demand networks. It owns a majority stake in Crackle Plus, a company formed with Sony Pictures Television, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Espanolflix, and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, its Chicken Soup for the Soul Originals division, and APlus.com. The company's parent company publishes the book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.