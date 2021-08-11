Recap: Tufin Software Q2 Earnings

Shares of Tufin Software (NYSE:TUFN) moved higher by 2.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 46.67% year over year to ($0.22), which beat the estimate of ($0.31).

Revenue of $25,738,000 higher by 11.75% year over year, which beat the estimate of $23,140,000.

Guidance

The company sees Q3 sales of $23.5 million-$27.5 million and FY21 sales of $105 million-$113 million.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 11, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/tufin/mediaframe/46060/indexl.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $20.11

52-week low: $6.34

Price action over last quarter: Up 24.30%

Company Description

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions that help organizations visualize, define and enforce a unified security policy across complex, heterogeneous network environments. Its solutions increase business agility, eliminate errors from manual processes, and ensure continuous compliance through a single console. The company's sales of products and services worldwide are made through a global network of distributors and resellers, which sell the products and services to their end-user customers. It derives revenues from licensing of software, sales of hardware, providing maintenance and technical support, and sales of professional services.