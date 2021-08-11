 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Tufin Software Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2021 8:03am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Tufin Software (NYSE:TUFN) moved higher by 2.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 46.67% year over year to ($0.22), which beat the estimate of ($0.31).

Revenue of $25,738,000 higher by 11.75% year over year, which beat the estimate of $23,140,000.

Guidance

The company sees Q3 sales of $23.5 million-$27.5 million and FY21 sales of $105 million-$113 million.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 11, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/tufin/mediaframe/46060/indexl.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $20.11

52-week low: $6.34

Price action over last quarter: Up 24.30%

Company Description

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions that help organizations visualize, define and enforce a unified security policy across complex, heterogeneous network environments. Its solutions increase business agility, eliminate errors from manual processes, and ensure continuous compliance through a single console. The company's sales of products and services worldwide are made through a global network of distributors and resellers, which sell the products and services to their end-user customers. It derives revenues from licensing of software, sales of hardware, providing maintenance and technical support, and sales of professional services.

 

Related Articles (TUFN)

Earnings Scheduled For August 11, 2021
Earnings Outlook For Tufin Software
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com